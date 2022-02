Alpine Skiing

'I wasn't on my A-game - it's a shame' - Team GB's Dave Ryding frustrated with Beijing performance at Winter Olympics

'I wasn't on my A-game - it's a shame' - Team GB's Dave Ryding is left frustrated with his Beijing 2022 performance at the Winter Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:29, 2 hours ago