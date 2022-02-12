Mikaela Shiffrin cut a confident figure during the first of three practice runs for the women’s downhill event, clocking the eighth-fastest time out of 45 skiers, but said she "hasn't decided" whether she will compete on Tuesday.

She looked relaxed during Saturday’s downhill practice run as she delivered a strong, confident ski, giving a shrug of the shoulders and a smile in the finishing area.

“Shiffrin is showing that she’s a sportswoman and is really doing what she loves,” said Eurosport commentator Nick Fellows.

“Today, she is skiing very fast. You can see from her body language, she’s saying, ‘I like this’.”

However, the 26-year-old later said she felt there were some sections of the track that "some of the more speed specialist skiers are going to excel at and improve already tomorrow".

"I am not sure exactly where, how I can improve," she said.

Switzerland’s Priska Nuffer clocked the quickest time but missed a gate, meaning Germany’s Kira Weidle topped the final standings with a near-perfect run.

Austria’s Christine Scheyer clocked the second-quickest time, trailed by a Swiss one-two-three of Corinne Suter, women’s super-G bronze medallist Michelle Gisin and super-G champion Lara Gut-Behrami – all impressing with their skis.

Ester Ledecka clearly held back during her run and still managed the 10th-quickest time as she prepares to attempt an historic snowboard and skiing double gold when she goes in the downhill.

The Czech has already secured a victory in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom.

Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia, returning from injury, put down a fantastic run with which she was understandably thrilled with in the finishing area – the 11th-quickest time on the day.

Austria's Tamara Tippler very nearly fell at top speed during her run and remarkably managed to stay on her skis, giving Eurosport’s Fellows a scare.

"Oh Tipller! What a recovery... she's given herself a fright there, and she’s give us a fright, too,” he said as Tippler appeared to keep herself upright using her arm, eventually finishing in 24th.

