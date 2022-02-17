Mikaela Shiffrin borrowed Sofia Goggia’s skis for the downhill segment of the combined event at the Winter Olympics, and “almost started crying” at the message left by the Italian.

Goggia won silver in the downhill two days ago, and the 2018 Olympic champion leant her Atomic skis to Shiffrin as the American went for gold in the combined on Thursday.

Ad

Shiffrin remains in contention heading into the slalom, which takes place at 6am GMT on Thursday, having finished fifth in the downhill.

Beijing 2022 'It’s my biggest dream of my life' - Suter reacts to downhill gold YESTERDAY AT 07:24

She recorded a time of 1:32.98 on Goggia’s skis, and afterwards the US Ski and Snowboard Team’s Twitter account revealed the note that the Italian had left for Shiffrin.

“Fly Mika, you can,” said the message. The tweeted added that Shiffrin nearly started crying when she read the message.

Shiffrin reportedly brought 60 pairs of skis to Beijing 2022, but she could well have Goggia to thank if she is to pick up her first medal of these Games.

It has been a difficult Olympics so far for Shiffrin, who recorded DNFs in the giant slalom and slalom.

She bounced back to finish ninth in the super-G and 18th in the downhill, and also revealed she will take part in the mixed team event on Saturday.

‘I’ve learned a lot’ - Shiffrin adds team event to Olympic schedule

But first, she has combined glory in her sights – and the two-time Olympic champion is arguably favourite heading into the slalom.

Christine Scheyer leads the way in the women’s combined after posting the fastest time in the downhill, while Ester Ledecka is also in contention.

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘I feel pretty good’ - Shiffrin adds team event to Olympic schedule after ‘tricky’ downhill YESTERDAY AT 05:39