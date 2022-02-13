The second training session for the women’s downhill race was cancelled on Sunday, and that prompted an unexpected admission from double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

The American is still undecided on whether she will compete in the downhill race, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, a gold medallist at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, recorded DNFs in the slalom and giant slalom before finishing ninth in the super-G in China.

She took part in the first training session for the downhill race, raising hopes that she will take part in the event, and after the second session was cancelled on Sunday due to heavy snowfall, she took to Twitter to address the news.

“DH training run cancelled today…,” Shiffrin said on Twitter, before adding: “Which gives me way too much time to dwell on the fact that I feel asleep eating goldfish last night and woke up to a massacre of crumbs in my bed which was not only uncomfortable but I’m really not sure how my dentist is going to feel about it.”

Goldfish are a popular American snack, so called because they are fish-shaped crackers which come in a variety of flavours.

Shiffrin’s admission went down well with her followers. “Olympians, they’re just like us!” USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour said on Twitter, which was a common theme in the replies.

The US Ski and Snowboard Team account went so far as declaring it the “tweet of the Olympics”, doing so in all caps to hammer the point home.

Back to sport, the conditions at Beijing 2022 also saw a delay to the freestyle skiing, with Eileen Gu among the women aiming to qualify for the slopestyle final.

"Due to the snowfall the jury together with the organisers have decided to cancel today's downhill training," FIS said in a statement on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the men's giant slalom will go ahead on Sunday, although the start intervals have been lowered to one minute and 45 seconds, down from two minutes.

