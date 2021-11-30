American Mikaela Shiffrin tied the record for the most World Cup wins in any single alpine disciple with her 46th slalom victory in Killington, Vermont.

Shiffrin, 26, wowed the home crowd with the fastest second run of 48.26 to prevail by just 0.75 seconds over her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova and equal Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark's record.

The two-time Winter Olympic gold medallist picked up her 71st World Cup win at the circuit's only destination in the US and admitted she does not think she can ski any faster.

Shiffrin told NBC Sports: "At my top speed, this run, I don't know if I can ski faster slalom than that.

"My mentality was super aggressive [on the second run]. That's really how I need to be for both runs."

Vlhova topped Shiffrin by just over two tenths of a second following the first run but came unstuck after a mistake early in her second meant she had to settle for silver.

Swiss skier Wendy Holdener scooped third, a 28th World Cup slalom podium without a win for the 28-year-old.

Legendary Swede Stenmark tops the all-time standings for World Cup wins on 86 and won 46 giant slaloms in the 1970s and 1980s but Shiffrin admitted she was unaware about the record.

She added: "I actually didn't know the [46 wins] record. I won't say it's not meaningful. It certainly is, but I'm trying not to focus on those numbers.

"The closer I get to these marks, it's hard not to think about it and want that."

The World Cup moves on to Lake Louise, Canada next weekend.

