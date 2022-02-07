American skier Nina O’Brien was stretchered off the slope after suffering a huge crash in the women’s giant slalom at Beijing 2022.

O’Brien lost control on the penultimate gate as she careered into the final marker, sending her dramatically tumbling across the finish line.

Her fellow competitors, including then race leader Lara Gut-Behrami, were visibly shocked as O’Brien laid stricken.

The race was delayed for 15 minutes as she received medical attention, with the 24-year-old eventually towed away on a stretcher.

“That is an awful crash. It was a risky performance from the get-go, there is no question the American’s bravery must be commended. But it just went wrong two from home,” came the call in the Eurosport commentary box.

Tessa Worley also had a big crash after straddling a gate. Although it was a big impact, the French star said she was OK down the camera.

When the action resumed, Sweden's Sara Hector struck gold.

