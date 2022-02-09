It's a day to cherish for Vlhova and for Slovakia, who win their first ever Alpine gold.

Ad

Vlhova, who finished the first run in eighth, knew she had to play catch-up going into the second run and she delivered. Her aggressive run saw her produce a gold medal-winning time of 1:44.98.

Beijing 2022 Intrigue as team figure skating medal ceremony delayed over 'legal issue' AN HOUR AGO

Katherina Liensberger was up next but she could not beat the Slovakian, making a handful of errors which saw her finish 0.08 seconds behind on 1:45.06, but it would ensure the Austrian would win the silver medal.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener could not believe it as she failed to close the gap, finishing in 1:45.10, but she did scoop up the bronze.

British number one Charlie Guest was one of the early racers and she got off to a sluggish start.

The Scot regained her composure in the middle section, but in the final section she got her tips stuck and was frustrated as she crossed the line in a time of 1:47.96.

Vlhova's fine run moved her ahead of Switzerland's Camille Rast to take the lead with a time of 1:44.98.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin started brilliantly, but she could not find the pace on the closing steep turns and finished in sixth.

Sweden's Sara Hector, who came third in the first run, was a surprise DNF.

Lena Duerr from Germany, who led after the first run, was +0.19 seconds off the podium which confirmed Vlhova, the alpine skier from the small town of Liptovsky Mikulas, as an Olympic champion.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'What’s the point?' - Shiffrin hints at early Beijing exit after crashing out of slalom AN HOUR AGO