Daniel Hemetsberger was left bloodied and battered after misjudging his downhill run at Beijing 2022.

The Austrian crashed into a gate within 15 seconds as he struggled to navigate a high-speed and undulating course on artificial snow.

Ad

“Hemetsberger in trouble, almost going down,” bellowed Nick Fellows on Eurosport commentary.

Beijing 2022 'That's Olympic commitment!' - Hemetsberger left with bloodied face after gate collision 2 HOURS AGO

“This extra speed on the upper section is really putting the world’s best to the edge of their game.”

The true extent of his injuries were revealed at the finish as television cameras focused on his blood-caked face.

“Look at the bloodied nose and the smashed-in face,” continued Fellows.

That is Olympic commitment.

Hemetsberger finished a commendable 21st out of the 36 finishers despite having to switch up his breathing due to the crash.

“I had to breathe through my mouth because my nose was filled with blood,” he said in the mixed zone.

Beat Feuz tamed the demanding course to win his first Olympic medal, four years on from his silver-bronze combo in Pyeongchang. Six skiers failed to finish.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘He is flying’ – Feuz ‘steals’ dramatic gold in downhill at Beijing 2022 2 HOURS AGO