After years of training and endless sacrifices, athletes at the Winter Games have been constantly dreaming about that moment when they cross the finish line to rapturous applause in Beijing.

However, for Chinese Taipei athlete Ping-Jui Ho, the reality proved to be disastrously different after sliding through the finish on his front after taking a tumble during the men’s slalom skiing.

He was on the back foot from early in the run after missing the third gate, but – determined to finish the race and honour his Olympic dream – he hiked back up the slope to resume his run.

After getting back in the swing of things and gaining momentum through the course, Ho was heading towards the end of his run when he lost balance after colliding with one of the poles.

“Look how icy it is and how quickly you can slide down the mountain” groaned the Eurosport commentary box - assessing the conditions which ended Ho’s run in disappointment.

French racer Clement Noel took gold, with Austria winning silver through Johannes Strolz and Norway’s Sebastian Foss-Solevaag in bronze medal position.

