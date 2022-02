Alpine Skiing

‘Trying everything!’ - Ping-Jui Ho hikes back up slope after slip, crashes again to slide over finish line in Beijing

Ping-Jui Ho showed true Olympic spirit during the slalom on Wednesday. He hiked back up the slope after a slip, continued his run but then hit the deck again, sliding over the line.

00:01:31, 2 hours ago