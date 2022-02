Alpine Skiing

‘Understandably emotional’ – Mikaela Shiffrin cuts desolate figure after crashing out again at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin's Beijing Games are in doubt after the four-time world champion skied herself out of contention in her opening two events.

00:00:17, 2 hours ago