Alpine Skiing

‘We are good people at heart!’ - Ryan Cochran Siegle on adding silver to family collection at Beijing 2022

Ryan Cochran-Siegle added a silver in the super-G to the slalom gold his mother Barbara won at the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics. Cochran-Siegle said after the race that being good people was more important than medals. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:05, an hour ago