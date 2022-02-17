Mikaela Shiffrin has hit out at vicious social media abuse she has received after she crashed out again at Beijing 2022.

The American’s miserable Olympics continued on Thursday as she bowed out in the combined, fresh from failing to get past the fifth gate in the slalom and giant slalom.

The two-time Olympic champion shared a selection of the appalling criticism – including users calling her a “disgrace”, “arrogant” and a “dumb blonde” who should retire.

Shiffrin, who will sign off her Games in the mixed team parallel event, also finished ninth in the super-G and 18th in the downhill.

Addressing her followers on social media, Shiffrin said: “Get up because you can, because you like what you do when it’s not infested with the people who have so much apparent hate for you. Just get up.

“It’s not always easy, but it’s also not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail five times. At the Olympics. (Enter me…)

“Why do I keep coming back? Gosh knows it hurts more than it feels good lately. I come back because those first nine turns today were spectacular, really heaven.

“That’s where I’m meant to be and I’m stubborn as s**t. So let’s go for some team event training tomorrow, and then the final Alpine race of this Olympics on Saturday.”

Shiffrin has 47 World Cup slalom event wins to her name, having also won the 2014 Olympic gold and four world championships in this discipline.

She is regarded as one of the most consistent skiers of all time, but unfortunately for the 26-year-old these Games have been one to forget so far.

