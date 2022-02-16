Dave ‘The Rocket’ Ryding exploded out onto the top of the course for his first of two runs in the men’s slalom, but one mistake at the halfway point proved costly.

He ended Run 1 down in 16th as Johannes Strolz topped the standings , but there is hope to be had for Ryding’s supporters from the fact that the British rider is known for his second-run charges.

The Briton will certainly need to impress in the latter half of this slalom if he is to be in with a chance of a medal.

“The 35-year-old from Lancashire needs to show his best here,” said Eurosport commentator Nick Fellows as Ryding sized up the course prior to his first run in Beijing.

After a scintillating start, which saw Ryding take a 0.18-second lead after the second split, co-commentator Finlay Mickel groaned with frustration as the Brit made an error when going wide, seeing his next split show up red.

“It was painful there,” said Mickel.

“Very athletic from Dave to recover from that big mistake, but the time just started to go after that.

“He’s into ninth and he’ll need a real charge on the second leg.”

'Oh god he did it!' - Ryding's team break down in tears after emotional victory

Fellows called the second part of Ryding’s run “messy” as the rider looked to regain his composure after his mistake.

“He was in gold-medal position to the halfway point of the challenge,” said Fellows.

“Errors started to creep in. Dave will be the first to admit he struggled on the last steep. That green light goes so quickly.

“Heart-breaking for British fans to see their number one start with two green lights at the top of the course, only to say that slip away with a mistake at the midway point.”

Ryding will look to charge into medal contention in the men’s slalom second run, which begins at 05:45 GMT.

