Alpine Skiing

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘Disappointment for sure!’ – Mikaela Shiffrin after GS defence comes to end five gates in

Mikaela Shiffrin said she was disappointed after her giant slalom defence came to an end just five gates in but praised the "incredible" snow. The 26-year-old was trying to become the first US Alpine ski racer to win three Olympic golds, but coming around a left-turn gate, she lost her ski's edge and fell on her side.

00:01:11, 24 minutes ago