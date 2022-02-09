Eva Vukadinova may well get another Olympic chance in four or eight years' time.

But right now she has every right to be furious with the Olympic Alpine skiing course organisers for costing her a chance at her dream.

Bulgaria’s Vukadinova, still just 20 years of age, was skiing down during the slalom run when she suddenly pulled up.

Initially it wasn’t clear why due to the camera angle but as it came round to look at her front-side on and go up the track there was a worker on the course during her run, which understandably caused her to stop.

Vukadinova eventually got a chance to ski again with a re-run but as she pointed out on Instagram later, it is not the same thing.

Her luck was really out given a metal on gate caused a bone fracture in her hand during Monday’s giant slalom.

Yet in her Instagram message she stayed positive and said that it “happened for a reason.”

Vukadinova message in full

“I STILL CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED TODAY,” Vukadinova began her message.



“First of all, a lot of emotions are going through me right now. I cannot even describe what I felt after that first run.



“I thought “Why me?”, “Why didn’t that happen to any of the top 30 girls?”, “Could that even happen to any of them?”, “Is that even fair?



“I don’t know what the right answer to those questions is. All I know is that even with a fractured hand, I skied very good (before that guy decided just to leave the metal on the gate). I showed myself that I can, that I am strong, that I can get through anything!



“Yes sure, I come from a small ski nation compared to others competing today, but I will speak my mind. Although that “I got my re-run”, we all know it’s not the same. Not when you have to ski down to the chair lift, go up, go down to the start (with my race ski) and start almost immediately. Sure, I may be not a top-level skier or fighting for the podium, but I also worked a lot to get here!!! Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?



“I am beyond disappointed and I can’t believe that this happened at a top level sports event like the @olympics



“Anyways, maybe it happened for a reason. I am just glad that I didn’t break my legs on that gate. One thing is to be on course to fix something, other thing is to leave a heavy metal like that on the gate. And on top of that to pretend that it’s completely normal.



“I am sad, really sad, but also happy and proud of myself that I was fighting till the end. I will also never get rid of the smile on my face, cause nothing can bring me down.



“I am beyond thankful for all the support!

