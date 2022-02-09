The US superstar – a gold medallist in the slalom at Sochi 2014 – crashed out just five gates in to her run in remarkably similar circumstances to events during the giant slalom

“She's gone again [and it is] the same mistake,” began Nick Fellows on commentary. "[It has happened at] about the same number of gates as well, just five turns in.

“And the big favourite for the USA, crashes out for a second time. What was a shame two days ago is now a nightmare today.

“She cannot get those skis to work on this snow.”

"[It was] very similar to the giant slalom. She just came in and was a bit too direct and got her feet caught together and the clips hit the snow,” added Emma Carrick-Anderson.

Having crashed out for a second successive event, the camera cut to a devastated Shiffrin with Fellows adding:

“Understandably emotional scenes now from Mikaela Shiffrin. Her two biggest hopes of medals have gone in 10 gates. Absolute nightmare for Mikaela.

“The pressure is truly intense but that is why we are so surprised because she seemed to be able to handle that pressure with such ease. For the first time in her career it has gone wrong and today it has gone doubly wrong.”

Shiffrin is set to compete in all five events, meaning she will also take part in the super-G, downhill and combined.

