The first run of the men’s giant slalom persisted despite treacherous conditions at the Winter Olympics.

Visibility was low, but with regulations stating that skiers must be able to see three gates ahead of them, the race went ahead as planned despite the freeski slopestyle qualifying being postponed.

Race referee Markus Waldner and assistant Emmanuel Couder were in constant communication, but resisted some early complaints with Luca De Aliprandini and Mathieu Faivre among the skiers outlining that it was difficult to see - making gestures in the finish area referencing visibility.

“There is a slight air of caution isn’t there as he tries to feel his way through,” said Nick Fellows on Eurosport commentary, as Marco Schwarz went down on his run.

“I do not believe the race is now a fair field of play and hopefully Waldner and his team will start to communicate that through the various points on track.

“This is getting closer to a cancellation and a reschedule.”

With 89 skiers to get through, the race showed no sign of stopping after favourite Marco Odermatt set the time to beat going into the second run.

There were some doubts that that second run would take place later on Sunday, but as it stands it will go ahead at 5.45am GMT.

“The race jury are in continual communication as to whether this race is fair and runnable, and it seems so far so good,” Fellows added.

“I don’t think the forecast is giving them an opportunity to wait, but there are 89 starters.”

Meanwhile, co-commentator and former Olympic skier Finlay Mickel said: “They have to stay positive through these challenging conditions. It’s so difficult to see right now, we have winds of 30 kilometres per hour, that has increased, there’s a higher level of snowfall and the visibility is reducing.”

