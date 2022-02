Alpine Skiing

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘I wasn’t skiing to finish’ – Mikaela Shiffrin says she feels ‘incredible’ after super-G

Mikaela Shiffrin says she feels incredible after she finished ninth in the super-G at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+.

00:02:09, an hour ago