Alpine Skiing

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘I will go full gas’ – Dave Ryding promises to ‘attack’ in second slalom run

Dave Ryding has work to do at the Winter Olympics. The Team GB star is 1.21 seconds behind leader Johannes Strolz after the first run of the slalom at Beijing 2022, but says he has “nothing to lose” as he targets an unlikely podium finish in Run 2. Ryding is 16th overall, with Austrian Strolz ahead of Norwegian duo Henrik Kristoffersen and Sebastian Foss-Solevag.

00:00:44, an hour ago