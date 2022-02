Alpine Skiing

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘It’s been quite some time!’ – Mikaela Shiffrin ‘really happy’ with feeling on downhill skis

Mikaela Shiffrin says that she is “planning” on competing in the downhill at the Beijing Olympics, and added that she was pleased with how she felt on the downhill skis. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+.

00:01:39, an hour ago