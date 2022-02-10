Johannes Strolz has won Alpine combined gold at the Winter Olympics, replicating his father who did the same back in 1988.

Strolz caused an upset with his first-ever World Cup victory in Adelboden on January 9, but he has followed that up with a stunning gold medal on the biggest stage.

After being the fourth quickest in the downhill in a time of 1:43.87, the Austrian's time of 47.56 in the slalom saw him produce an overall result of 2:31.43.

It was enough to seal Austria's third Olympic gold medal in Beijing and their second in Alpine, with Matthias Mayer winning the super-G.

Johannes and Hubert become the first parent and child to win the same individual event at the winter Games.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the hot favourite to win the gold going into the Alpine combined, finished in an overall time of 2:32.02 to claim silver, adding to his bronze in the super-G.

Canada's James Crawford wins his first Olympic medal after finishing third in a time of 2:32.11. He becomes the fourth Canadian men's skier to win an Alpine medal at Beijing.

It was also a day to remember for Republic of Ireland's Jack Gower, who finished in 12th in an overall time of 2:37.74.

Alexis Pinturault came to Beijing as a favourite in the men's alpine combined, but his error on the 3.1-kilometre 'Rock' course in the downhill looked to have put the medals out of his reach as he clocked a time of 01:45.04

And it only got worse for the Frenchman as he crashed out in the slalom on the tricky snow, registering a DNF.

