Austria's Matthias Mayer defended his Olympic super-G title, taking the gold medal with a time of 1:19.94 at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

America's Ryan Cochran-Siegle snatched silver, finishing 0.04 seconds behind Mayer (1:19.98), to win his first Olympic medal in only his second Games.

Hot pre-race favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who came 13th in the super-G in Sochi and Pyeongchang, won his first ever Olympic medal as he finished in a time of 1:20.36 to take bronze.

Alexis Pinturault, who won two bronze in Sochi 2014 in giant slalom and a silver in Alpine combined at PyeongChang 2018, took an early lead. He was fearless on the bumpy upper section and had a clean run, but his overall speed perhaps could have been slightly faster and he came ninth.

Kilde overtook him as the seventh racer. The Norwegian was very fast on the opening turns and extremely aggressive. He got every turn and jump right to take the lead by a whole second. The 29-year-old was delighted as he crossed the finish line, shouting 'let's go!' down the camera.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt in the number nine bib got off to an uncomfortable start and he ended up crashing out on his winter Olympics debut. The 24-year-old was understandably furious at the end.

Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was visibly pumped after his aggressive run secured him what looked to be enough for silver at the time. Kilde was the first man to congratulate his compatriot, but he would finish in fourth.

Mayer got off to a bad start as his skis slipped right at the start. The distraction clearly affected the Austrian. He was making mistakes but his aggression paid dividends, finding four tenths of a second on the final stretch to win gold.

And as the sun continued to beat down on the snow and the track getting seemingly quicker, Cochran-Siegle was up next and he snatched silver with a slick run.

Beat Feuz, who won downhill gold on Monday and was bidding for the double, had a nightmare. Four turns into the challenge he crashed out.

