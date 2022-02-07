Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has crashed out of the giant slalom on her first run on the dry snow on the Ice River course and has been disqualified from the event.

Shiffrin won the slalom at the 2014 Olympics before taking another gold in the giant slalom four years later in Pyeongchang.

The American, who is currently top of the overall World Cup standings, was bidding to win gold again in the giant slalom but she was unable to complete her first run . The defending Olympic champion could not get to grips with the snow at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Centre.

After bursting out of the gate, she began to drift early on, unable to get her skis around to make the next gate, and crashed after coming around the fifth gate; a left-turn gate.

"That was another boot out," Emma Carrick-Anderson said on commentary.

"Oh my goodness on the fifth gate. The ski we already saw drifting sideways. The gate before and then she goes just three gates later."

She added: "It's just a tiny little lapse in concentration possibly. I'm still gobsmacked. Very rarely do we see Shiffrin go out, especially not in the top five gates."

Shiffrin has four races remaining at the Olympics, including her best event, the slalom, on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old will tie Julia Mancuso for the most Olympic medals by an American woman if she wins one more medal in Beijing.

It was also a nightmare for Italy's Marta Bassino who could not get to grips with the snow. The World Cup giant slalom title holder clipped the snow and crashed out, spelling the end of her giant slalom campaign after just the third gate.

