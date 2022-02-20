Mikaela Shiffrin ended Beijing 2022 without a medal as the USA were denied bronze in the mixed parallel team event.

Having missed out on medal contention in her individual events at a disappointing Winter Olympics for one of the great technical skiers of all-time, Shiffrin's last hope came over the tight twists of the parallel slalom, contested at great speed over a short distance leaving no room for errors.

And, in truth, the outstanding American was again a little way below her best, struggling to attack as she would have liked and losing her final three runs in the best-of-four format, including in the bronze final as Norway pipped the USA.

In the big final, top seeds Austria beat Germany in a clash of neighbouring nations to upgrade their silver from four years ago.

Introduced at the last Olympics in Pyeongchang, the mixed format sees each team name two women and two men to compete in consecutive, head-to-head parallel slaloms, with the combined total of the best women's time and best men's time from each team serving as a tie-breaker in the event of a 2-2 draw.

The event had been delayed by a day due to strong winds at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, but while the trees beyond the starting huts swayed to the rhythms of the breeze, it was in glorious sunshine that the skiers embarked towards the gates of a tricky little slope.

Austria were granted a bye into the quarter-finals as top seeds, which meant it was Slovenia and Canada who kicked proceedings off - a tight duel between the two quartets ended tied at two wins apiece, the Slovenians advancing with the quicker combined time.

All of the other big favourites progressed, so it was on to a loaded last eight. After Austria had advanced, a more noted French quartet were knocked out by an under-strength Norway despite Timon Haugan failing to finish.

But the crunch clash was the third quarter-final. Italy had selected a strong team, but there was plenty of might in the American four, too. Paula Moltzan, who has had an impressive technical season despite battling a broken wrist, set the tone with a dominant win and though Marta Bassino pipped Mikaela Shiffrin by two one-hundredths of a second, River Radamus had the speed to take the USA through 3-1.

Germany would be their opponents in the last four, progressing past defending champions Switzerland despite both Emma Aicher and Linus Strasser failing to finish.

First out of the gate were Shiffrin and Lena Duerr. The American great appeared to be making inroads into an early Duerr lead as they transitioned from the flatter top half on to the steep, however a final burst allowed Duerr, continuing to show the race pace that enabled her to lead the women's slalom at the half-way stage earlier in Beijing, to put Germany one ahead.

The impressive, expressive Radamus squared things up. Back to the women, and both Moltzan and Aicher failed to complete their runs, but as the German's straddle came after Moltzan had slid off-course, it was Germany who took a 2-1 lead, allowing Alexander Schmid to decisively seal it and condemn the USA to the small final.

In the other semi-final, it was top seeds against world champions and a predictably brutal battle ensued. The margins were tight, less than two-tenths of a second separating Norway and Austria after each nation took two wins each - Fabian Wilkens Solheim looked anxiously at the time after beating Johannes Strolz, and a forming frown revealed his disappointment, setting up a final of shared languages.

But first, the small final to decide bronze. Moltzan led off strongly for the USA, but Solheim answered with a crunching margin of victory. Plenty therefore rested on the shoulders of Shiffrin, but she could not match Thea Louise Stjernesund over the condensed distance; Radamus' storming last run was not quite enough to deny Norway the medal.

That gave way to Austria and Germany. Germany were forced to bring in Julian Rauchfuss for the final to replace the stricken Strasser, and after another fine performance from Duerr had put the Germans in front it was Rauchfuss beaten by Stefan Brennsteiner to leave it at one apiece.

A sloppy Aicher again failed to finish, handing Austria the advantage, and while Schmid flew down with grand intent to crush combined champion Strolz, his time would not be quick enough to prevent Austria winning a third alpine skiing gold of Beijing 2022.

