Switzerland won their first women’s Olympic super-G with a “spectacular” ski from Lara Gut-Behrami in Beijing.

The Swiss also took bronze with Michelle Gisin 0.30 seconds back, while Austria’s Mirjam Puchner took silver 0.22 seconds off the leading pace.

USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin completed the course following her two DNFs in previous events in Beijing, but was unable to trouble the top three in the super-G, finishing in ninth at 0.79 seconds back.

