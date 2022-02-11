Mikaela Shiffrin has thanked well-wishers for their support and is determined to have fun in the women’s super-G.
The American arrived in Beijing as one of the highest-profile athletes at the Games and was tipped to challenge for gold in multiple events.
Things started badly as she crashed out of the giant slalom after missing a gate, and history repeated itself in the slalom.
The sight of Shiffrin slumped over her skis on the snow was not a comfortable sight, and she said in the immediate aftermath of the slalom mistake that she may walk away from the Games.
A message was later sent to Reuters which said Shiffrin would not be conducting any media for the foreseeable future, while it was not confirmed if she would be at the start for the super-G.
But the American took to social media on Friday morning to confirm she would be racing, and was looking forward to the event.
"Well I’ve had a lot of support over the last 48 hours and I have to thank everyone for that,” Shiffrin said.
“Today is super-G, and super-G is fun.
“I can’t express how grateful I am to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much.
“Onward.”
The 26-year-old took gold in the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and in the giant slalom at Pyeongchang 2018.
This will be her first Olympic appearance in the super-G.
