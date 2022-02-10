Iranian skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki has failed a doping test and has now been suspended from the Winter Olympics.

The 36-year-old, who raced for Iran in slalom and giant slalom at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, has been suspended after testing positive for an anabolic steroid on Monday.

Ad

His result returned an "adverse analytical finding" in an out-of-contest test.

Beijing 2022 Strolz emulates father's feat by winning Alpine combined gold 2 HOURS AGO

A statement from the International Testing Agency read: "The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022."

Saveh-Shemshaki was Iran's flag bearer at Sochi. He was one of two athletes set to represent Iran at this year's Olympics alongside female skier Atefeh Ahmadi.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Alpine favourite Pinturault 'disappointed' with downhill time in Beijing 3 HOURS AGO