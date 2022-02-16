Dave Ryding has inspired the next generation of British skiers with his meteoric rise in slalom, according to Eurosport expert Emma Carrick-Anderson.

Ad

Although it was not the result Team GB fans craved, particularly due to their inauspicious Games so far, the disappointment showed how far Ryding has come since training on dry ski slopes.

Beijing 2022 ‘Anything is possible!’ – Carrick-Anderson heaps praise on GB's ‘amazing’ Ryding 29 MINUTES AGO

Carrick-Anderson said he had inspired her children and fuelled belief amongst youngsters across the UK.

“They literally love every time he goes out that start gate,” Carrick-Anderson said of her kids.

“I think what he’s been able to show is that anything is possible. I don’t think my boys want to wait until they’re 35, and I don’t either, but I think it’s so amazing to see that we can do it from a small nation.

“We don’t have all the back-up of the French, the Italians and the Swiss, we don’t have the mountains on our doorstep. We always have to go abroad to train and what Dave has done has just made it possible.

“I think there are so many kids now in the UK that have got that little thing in the back of their mind – ‘I can do this’.”

‘Ryding is there!’ – GB star storms into lead after ‘lightning’ second run

A costly first run saw Ryding slip out of contention but he fought back on the second to climb from 16th to 13th.

“I love the fact that Dave is such a humble hard worker,” continued Carrick-Anderson.

“And when he won in Kitzbuhel, the reaction around the world and from his fellow competitors was incredible. Everybody’s behind him.

“He’s come from a background of dry slope racing in the UK and he’s got himself to the very top on the world stage.”

‘A lot of pressure to deal with’ – Rutherford and Carrick-Anderson analyse Ryding run

Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford, who is the protagonist of a discovery+ documentary charting his bid to qualify for Beijing in the four-man bobsleigh, also paid tribute to Ryding.

“Often what you find, and I had this massively, is that people are always going: ‘he’s a nearly, he’s a maybe guy. It’ll probably never happen. He’ll probably never win a competition’,” said Rutherford.

“But Dave through persistence has managed to go out there and do it. We have to emphasise as much as we possibly can, what he has done this season has been incredible for British skiing.”

'I wasn't on my A-game - it's a shame' - GB's Ryding frustrated with Beijing performance

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘A lot of pressure to deal with’ – Rutherford and Carrick-Anderson analyse Ryding run 36 MINUTES AGO