World champion Corrine Suter took home a stunning Olympic gold to spoil the ultimate comeback story for Sofia Goggia in the women’s downhill at Beijing 2022.

Goggia suffered a sprained left knee, cruciate ligament damage and a fibula fracture when crashing in the Cortina d'Ampezzo super-G on January 23, but remarkably recovered in time to make the Winter Olympics.

Looking to defend her title, Goggia overtook Italian teammate Nadia Delago to top the standings, but Switzerland's Suter - who won the last World Cup event prior to the Games - went sub-1:32 to add Olympic gold to her victory in the world championships last year.

Delago claimed the bronze, her sister Nicol finished 11th, while American Mikaela Shiffrin was down in 18th.

Ester Ledecka was fifth out, and she was in the green when aiming to beat Elena Curtoni’s benchmark of 1:32.87 before spinning out of control.

Remarkably, the three-time Olympic champion stayed on her skis to complete the run, but the Czech knew a shock gold was out of the question given the mistake halfway up the mountain.

“What a shame, but what a recovery,” Nick Fellows said on Eurosport's commentary, before Emma Carrick-Anderson added: “She was flying!”

Ragnhild Mowinckel, who won silver in the downhill at Pyeongchang 2018, was a second off the pace and out of the medal positions early on too.

Curtoni had been the first skier down and hers was still the time to beat after 10 riders, with Italian teammate Goggia going 13th after Shiffrin.

However, it was another Italian in Nadia Delago who stormed into the lead, going 0.43 seconds quicker than Curtoni.

Shiffrin then slotted in at 12th when finishing more than a second behind Delago, but then it was Goggia’s time to shine.

Sofia Goggia Image credit: Getty Images

Goggia had placed fourth in the second qualifying session, and insisted thoughts of her knee were at the back of her mind. That certainly rang true given the time on the clock.

“Look at this!” Fellows said as Goggia went 0.70 seconds clear after the fourth split. “The defending champion looks to have this in the bag.”

Eventually it was good enough for a lead by 0.41 seconds. Fellows added: “The speed is there, oh yes! Goggia has done it. Gold medal number two in downhill! It’s amazing. Remarkable.

“The comeback story of all comeback stories. Down and out three weeks ago, has come back to China and has taken the gold. Italy, one, two and three, but it is Goggia who is the goddess of Beijing.”

Co-commentator Emma Carrick-Anderson added: “Simply incredible. I’m quite speechless. Goosebumps.”

Fellows had spoken too soon, however, as Suter displaced the Italian 1-2-3 when shooting into the lead with a 1:31.87.

“She’s there!” Fellows said. “Goggia’s dream has gone. Suter into the gold-medal position. She holds her nerve and squeezes a little extra. She’s the first to go sub-1:32.”

Suter is Goggia’s nearest challenger in the downhill World Cup standings this season, and ultimately got the better of her rival on Tuesday, with the medal positions going unchanged to confirm the Swiss as champion.

