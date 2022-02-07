Sweden's Sara Hector is the Olympic giant slalom champion after a brilliant first run made it too difficult for her rivals to make up time, as Italy's Federica Brignone took silver and Lara Gut-Behrami bronze, following defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin's crash earlier in the day.

Backing up her lead at the top of the World Cup standings, Hector posted a run of 58.13 to back up her brilliant leading first run of 57.26 to win by 0.28, after Brignone looked like she may have done enough for gold with two sub 58-second runs.

The final skiers for the medals had to endure a lengthy wait for their second run, after the USA's Nina O'Brien required medical treatment on the course following a bad fall. The US Ski and Snowboard team say she is "alert and responsive" and then asked how fast she had been skiing.

Great Britain's Alex Tilley, after three months away from the international tour due to an ongoing ankle problem she is still battling with in Beijing, was calm and composed as she produced a clean second run, finishing 22nd overall in 59.42 on the Ice River course.

Another pre-race favourite, Petra Vlhova, underperformed on her run with the damage done at the top of the course. The defending overall World Cup and parallel champion has struggled to adapt to the Beijing snow and missed out on a giant slalom medal with a finish time of 1:58.1.

Similar to Vlhova, Austria's Katharina Liensberger also got off to a slow start and almost went down at the final gate, but held on to at least cross the line in 1:58.24.

Gut-Behrami, who was eighth quickest after the first run, recovered from a sloppy start to overtake Stjernesund with a blistering run down the course and finished in a time of 1:56.41.

Brignone was the only skier to post two runs under 58-seconds, but Hector's stunning 57.56 from her first go gave her freedom to take a safety first approach - and she cruised home in 58.13 to take gold.

There was a big shock earlier in the first run, when Shiffrin, who was trying to back up her gold from Pyeongchang 2018, crashed out on the fifth gate. The American called it "really awful timing of a really frustrating mistake".

