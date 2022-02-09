Incredible footage shows Taiwan's Wen-Yi Lee hiking back up the slalom course to record a time and confirm her place in the second run after skiing off-track.

Lee, 19, displayed typical Olympic spirit to complete the course and earn herself a shot at a medal despite finishing 44 seconds off the pace.

“That’s tough,” Eurosport commentator Emma Carrick-Anderson said in anticipation.

“That's a long hike, it's a long enough slalom anyway but add another 15 seconds of hiking and that becomes a full on obstacle course.

That’s got the lungs working, the leg’s burning!

“I really hope now she can make it to the finish because that's a big distraction.”

Lee was greeted with plenty of cheers at the finish line, as she confirmed her place in the second run, whilst 30 others - including four-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin - missed out after failing to finish the course

