Norway’s gold medal favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde says being so close to American girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin - but not being able to spend proper time with her at the Winter Olympics - is already becoming a “tease”.

The pair are the golden couple of the Games, and they could end up dominating much of the alpine skiing events at Beijing 2022.

But Covid restrictions are preventing them from spending too much time together, with countries taking precautions not to mix with others as much as possible - particularly outside of their own team environments.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin at an event together in 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

After getting a glimpse of the downhill course at the Yanqing Alpine Centre in first practice, Kilde told reporters the pair are meeting for dinner in the Olympic Village, but that is largely where the face-to-face interaction stops - as they attempt to protect themselves from testing positive ahead of competition.

"Everybody said we could spend so much time together," Kilde said.

"It's nice to have her but it's more challenging, because with Covid and the restrictions, you have to be really careful.

It's a tease, kind of. You see her, but you can't really touch her, you can't really be with her that much, but it's really nice to have her here.

"We're keeping the same routines as always, I guess ... FaceTiming, talking on the phone. We're trying to stay a little bit careful because if we get Covid the consequences are too big.”

Kilde heads into the Olympics as the leader of the World Cup standings in the downhill and super-G.

