Tamara Tippler showcased her powers of recovery by swerving a big crash at 70mph in women’s downhill training at Beijing 2022.

Fresh from finishing 0.03 seconds off the podium in the super-G, the Austrian took an ultra-aggressive line during the first practice session for Alpine skiing’s fastest discipline.

The 30-year-old was off balance as she ripped round a turn and over a saddle jump, flipping horizontal as both skis went airborne.

It looked like she would be destined for the netting and a nasty crash, but she somehow managed to place her hand on the snow and return upright.

She missed a gate but, crucially, swerved injury and could complete the rest of the course.

“What a recovery. She’s given herself a little bit of a fright, she’s given us a fright. She was touching 70mph and Tippler just holds on,” said Nick Fellows on Eurosport commentary.

Tippler will get another chance to grasp the downhill on Sunday and Monday before the main event on Tuesday.

The Swiss dominated first practice after locking out five of the top 10 spots with Lara Gut-Behrami, who won her first Olympic title in the super-G, in sixth.

Elsewhere, Mikaela Shiffrin was ninth and snowboarder-cum-skier Ester Ledecka took 11th as the Czech star chases back-to-back golds in different disciplines.

