heavy blizzard wreaked havoc at the Winter Olympics on Sunday and delayed the start of the second run in the men’s giant slalom, but there was a more humorous stoppage during the opening run of the event.

Hong Kong’s Hau Tsuen Adrian Yung – one of 35 DNFs during Race 1 – was thankfully unhurt after stumbling on his way down the ‘Ice River’, but race referee Markus Waldner and assistant Emmanuel Couder still had to halt proceedings due to the mysterious case of a missing ski.

Ad

“Send some people, we need to find the ski before we start!” was the message over the radio, with Philippines’ Asa Miller waiting to go at the start gate.

Beijing 2022 'You can lose everything but you have to take risks' - Odermatt delighted with gold 33 MINUTES AGO

“I don’t understand, where is the ski?” the message continued.

The reply from the official on the course searching for the ski simply replied: “I don’t know, I cannot find the ski!”

Eventually, Waldner and Couder were satisfied the race could continue, although the ski did not appear to have been found.

The officials appeared to be satisfied that the ski had disappeared off the racing line, though, and with a “course clear!” the race continued.

Marco Odermatt claimed gold in a dramatic finale.

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘Ouch! A big impact!’ – Skiers smash through gates in ‘really unusual’ crashes 42 MINUTES AGO