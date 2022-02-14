Mikaela Shiffrin has decided to compete in the women’s downhill event for the first time at a Winter Olympics, but said she is no longer focusing solely on winning a medal.

Going into the Olympics, Shiffrin would probably have viewed the downhill as the event where she was least likely to medal - she has just two World Cup wins in the discipline, compared to a record 47 in slalom and 14 in GS. Now she's trying to play down expectations in her own head as she tries to make up for a series of disappointments in Beijing.

“There’s always some part of you that’s thinking, ‘Maybe there’s a chance,’” Shiffrin said. “I’m not focusing on the medal anymore. It’s just trying to do my best execution every day. Anyway, that’s my best shot at a medal. So, it’s a little bit of maybe a paradox ... that your best chance to have that performance is to stop thinking about the performance and to focus on what you’re doing in that moment.”

“So, I’m just trying to be present in the moment, especially with the downhill.”

The 26-year-old was speaking after her second training session on The Rock course at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Centre, after finishing with the 15th-fastest time among the women who did not miss a gate.

She was aided in her effort to make an impact in the downhill after getting a first day off in the space of two-and-a-half weeks, with Sunday’s training session cancelled due to heavy snow.

Shiffrin hopes that added bit of recovery can make a world of difference in the race.

“It’ll be really nice to race tomorrow. But you don’t really come to the Olympics to feel nice,” Shiffrin said.

“It’s going to be intense and a little bit of nerves, for sure.”

“It was good to get some rest, some recovery, a little bit of kind of a strength session in and get the muscle priming.”

After competing in the women’s downhill, Shiffrin will turn her attention to the combined event on Thursday. This includes a downhill and slalom run each, which should in theory give Shiffrin a decent shot a medal.

