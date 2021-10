Alpine Skiing

Winter Olympics - Pyeongchang Hall of Fame - 'A great day for Shiffrin' - Re-live American's GS gold in 2018

In this latest video of our new and exciting series Peyongchang Hall of Fame. Watch Mikaela Shiffrin's run that won her GS gold in 2018 and hear from her after.

