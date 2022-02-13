Benjamin Alexander has called on more would-skiers from diverse backgrounds to get into the sport following his previously unthinkable achievement of finishing the men’s giant slalom event.

The DJ-turned-skier-turned-Jamaica’s-first-Winter-Olympic-skier has been reflecting on his Olympic experience after finishing 46th overall on a day when a blizzard wreaked havoc on the slopes.

Ad

Marco Odermatt ultimately took gold but with the weather claiming a number of DNFs, Alexander’s achievement was all the more impressive, especially considering the UK-born athlete had only taken up the sport at the age of 32.

Beijing 2022 'Very difficult' - Mickel breaks down brutal conditions at giant slalom 6 HOURS AGO

Now 38, Alexander was pleased to complete what he previously called a ‘crazy dream’.

“I feel like a million bucks. My back aches, my legs hurt, but I don’t feel any of that, I just feel incredible to have finished,” he told Eurosport.



“The conditions were gnarly, to say the least. 50% of the field did not finish and there were some pretty horrific crashes, which just brings it down to, you know, this is the real deal. People get hurt doing this, so to be sitting here with no broken limbs and to have finished both runs, which a lot of my friends didn’t, I’m smiling ear to ear.”

Alexander, who has a Jamaican father and grew up in Wellingborough in the UK, opted to represent the West Indian nation in an event in which they previously never had anyone compete.

He secured qualification at the inaugural Cape Verde National Ski Championships in Liechtenstein in January despite having no full-time coach.

Alexander encouraged others who might not traditionally be associated with the sport not to be discouraged by factors such as class or race if they have aspirations of getting involved in skiing.



“For me it was never about winning,” he added. “I don’t want my achievements or my qualification to take anything away from the people who have been doing this for their entire life. The International Olympic Committee sets a minimum threshold quite low for the first athlete from a nation. Doesn’t mean it wasn’t hard.

“But I want people to understand that you don’t have to come from wealth, you don’t have to be of a certain ethnicity, and you don’t even have to be born near mountains. I had none of the things that a normal ski racer has and I speak to you today as an Olympian who made history.

'Hardest thing I've ever done' - Jamaica skier Alexander on 'inspiring others'

“So – get your kids out there, take them to the Milton Keynes Snozone, take them to a dry slope near you. Winter sports are for everyone and they’re so much fun.



“There’s so much discipline that these young ski racers have – I’m in awe of that. My kids, if I have any, will definitely be ski racers even if they don’t compete, just to understand the discipline of the sport.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'You don't have to be of a certain ethnicity' - Alexander on what his achievement means 8 HOURS AGO