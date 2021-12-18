Bryce Bennett became the first American to win a men's downhill World Cup event since 2017 as he claimed the first victory of his career in Val Gardena.

The 29-year-old has never previously finished on the podium in the World Cup but had twice come fourth in Val Gardena.

That liking for the course in Italy continued with a brilliant descent, coming home in 2:02.42 to take the win ahead of Austria's Otmar Striedinger by 0.14 seconds.

Switzerland's Niels Hintermann completed the podium, finishing 0.32s behind Bennett as most of the top skiers struggled.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who won in Beaver Creek a fortnight ago as well as taking Friday's super-G, crashed out, while the leader of the downhill standings, Matthias Mayer, had to settle for 16th.

That allowed Switzerland's Beat Feuz to close the gap on the Austrian after he came home in fifth spot, just behind Dominik Paris of Italy.

