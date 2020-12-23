Skiing is all Henrik Kristoffersen's got and the Norwegian couldn't hold back the tears after returning to form with slalom gold in Madonna di Campiglio.

The 26-year-old won two Crystal Globes last season but hit his worst run of form in recent memory this month, placing 22nd, 12th, 15th and sixth in successive World Cup races.

Kristoffersen conquered a rutted course, crumbling amid warm conditions in Italy, to charge to a first top-level victory since January by a margin of 0.33s.

"The last three weeks have been tough. I've never been this emotional after a win," said Kristoffersen, who takes a famously individual approach and is coached by his father Lars.

"I've had times when I've struggled in my career before but they've usually been in the fall, it hasn't been race season. Come race season, I've always been able to put it together.

"I started off well in Soelden with fifth, Lech was good and since then it's been terrible.

"Skiing is my life, I have a family and skiing and that's my life. I don't have anything else.

"When that goes tough, it's challenging, especially when you've won so many races before and everyone starts thinking I'm finished after three bad races.

"It's really emotional to win the race, even with only one good run."

It was the Askerhus native's 22nd World Cup race win, 18 of which have come in the slalom discipline.

Kristoffersen was only 12th fastest on the first run, with compatriot Sebastian Foss-Solevaag the only racer to truly master conditions. He clocked 47.34, 0.4s faster than Monday's winner Ramon Zenhaeusern.

Times were slightly faster as the night wore on but favoured early second-run starters, France's Jean-Baptiste Grange upgrading 25th to sixth with a remarkable 46.70.

Kristoffersen managed 46.76 second time and he couldn't be caught by any of the 11 who followed, Foss-Solevaag holding on for silver with 48.34 and a Norwegian one-two.

21-year-old Italian Alex Vinatzer clung on for bronze by 0.01s - his second World Cup medal coming just weeks after he had his appendix removed.

All four French racers were in the top ten, with Clement Noel placing highest in fifth.

