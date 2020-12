Alpine Skiing

Bormio downhill 2020: 'Finally conquers the Stelvio!' - Matthias Mayer wins at Bormio for first time

The two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer, of Austria, had two second-place finishes to his credit previously - and finally got his long-awaited win as he edged his compatriot Vincent Kriechmayr by just 0.04 seconds. The victory has seen Mayer move up to second in the World Cup downhill standings, 32 points behind leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

00:02:44, 57 views, 5 hours ago