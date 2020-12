Alpine Skiing

‘This is an exceptional performance!’ - Ryan Cochran-Siegle seals maiden World Cup win in Bormio

Ryan Cochran-Siegle ended a long US men's Alpine ski team drought on Tuesday by taking his first World Cup win in a super-G in the Italian resort of Bormio. The 28-year-old, son of 1972 Olympic slalom gold medallist Barbara Cochran, beat Austrian Vincent Kriechmayer by 0.79 seconds down the Stelvio piste with Norwegian Adam Smiseth Sejersted third.

00:02:03, 33 views, 4 hours ago