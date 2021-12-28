Dominik Paris continued his Christmas tradition of victory on the Stelvio as he won the downhill World Cup in Bormio for the sixth time.

The home favourite delighted the Italian crowd as he became the first man to win six downhill World Cups at the same venue, on the course that will be used for the speed events of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The 32-year-old finished ahead of Switzerland's Marco Odermatt with his compatriot Niels Hintermann rounding out the podium.

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr had set the benchmark in bib No.1 as he posted a time of 1:55.75 seconds, which World Cup leader and countryman Matthias Mayer could not beat.

Fresh snow in warming conditions threw the competition wide open, with Odermatt blasting into first, 0.88 seconds ahead of Kriechmayr.

But his lead would last just one run as Paris flew down the mountain, recording a time of 1:54.63 seconds which no other competitor could match, as third-place Hintermann came home 0.80 seconds back.

"I gave my maximum from the top to the bottom," Paris said. "I like it here and I believe in myself. This course is rough and tough. When you've given your all here, you're satisfied at the finish."

There was still time for some surprises as Daniel Hemetsberger and Dominik Schwaiger produced personal best runs to claim fourth and fifth respectively.

Beat Feuz could not match his Swiss teammates as he failed to finish, but the defence of his World Cup crown was helped by Mayer's 12th place which sees Paris move into the overall World Cup lead.

