Lucas Braathen believes his maiden World Cup victory is a sign of things to come after winning a breathless Giant Slalom encounter in Soelden.

The 20-year-old hotshot held off Switzerland's Marco Odermatt by just 0.05s in Austria as a consistent pair of runs edged him over the line.

Alpine Skiing Bassino bags brilliant victory in World Cup season opener YESTERDAY AT 14:00

Victory also marked the Norwegian's first World Cup podium and he wants the 'unbelievable' result to send a statement of intent to his rivals.

"I'm not here for fifth place - I want first," he said.

"Second run I went for it. First victory, first race of the season is unbelievable.

"I know that my mental side is strong. I know that my technical skiing has improved a lot. I knew that I was capable of a podium."

Odermatt's compatriot Gino Caviezel scooped the final spot on the podium but it was Braathen who stole the show in a thrilling first World Cup event of the season.

The Scandinavian stopped the clock in 1:08.37 in his first run to put himself in contention, before a speedy second of 1:06.04 toppled Odermatt, the 2016 junior world champion, by a hair's breadth.

Caviezel, meanwhile, had clocked the event's fastest first run with a time of 1:08.13 but a lacklustre second saw Odermatt leapfrog him into second.

France's Alexis Pinturault finished fourth in the season curtain-raiser, while Loic Meillard made it three Swiss skiers in the top five after stopping the clock in a total time of 2:14.97.

It was all about Braathen in Austria, however, who clocked a brilliant total of 2:14.41 to stun the field and get his campaign off to the perfect start.

Alpine Skiing 'What a way to start the new season!' - Bassino takes opening weekend victory YESTERDAY AT 12:06