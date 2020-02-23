Brignone soars to record-equalling victory in Crans Montana

The 29-year-old now leads both the overall World Cup standings while also sitting top of the table in the alpine combined discipline, following up her January success in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee to equal Janica Kostelic's record set in 2006.

The Italian stopped the clock in an impressive 1m56.24s in the Swiss snow, holding off Austria's Franziska Gritsch by 0.92s to now lead the World Cup table by 73 points ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin – who favours the slalom, downhill and Super-G events.

Gritsch now lies 26th in the overall standings but is fourth in the alpine combined World Cup table, while Ester Ledecka – who finished third in Crans Montana – is 11th overall and third in the discipline.

Brignone opened up with a searing first run of 1m15.62s – 0.81s ahead of the rest of the field – before completing her second in a similarly table-topping 40.62s to pick up her fifth victory of the overall season.

The Italian now leads the alpine combined standings by 75 points – ahead of Wendy Holdener, who could only muster fifth in Switzerland – while also usurping Shiffrin's lead at the summit of the principal table.

The alpine skiing World Cup heads to Hinterstoder in Austria next weekend, where America's Shiffrin will be vying to topple Brignone and regain her lead at the top of the standings.

