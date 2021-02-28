Federica Brignone claimed her first FIS Alpine Ski World Cup win of the season as she took the win in the Super G on home snow in Val Di Fassa, while Lara Gut-Behrami claimed the crystal globe.

The 30-year-old had not won a World Cup event this season, but finished more than half a second clear of the field to take victory.

She ended up 0.59 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Gut-Behrami who had been hoping to complete a clean sweep in Val Di Fassa after her two downhill victories.

Instead, Gut-Behrami had to settle for silver, but that was enough to secure an unassailable lead at the top of the Super G standings, with 525 points, 202 clear of Brignone who is now up to second with one race to go.

Corinne Suter made it two Swiss skiers on the podium and now sits third in the Super G standings.

Gut-Behrami's silver also extended her lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings with her now on 1227 points although, with four slalom races in the last eight World Cup events, Petra Vlhova is still within striking distance, 187 points behind in second.

