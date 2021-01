Alexis Pinturault's excellent giant slalom form continued on Saturday with a second World Cup win in two days in Adelboden, Switzerland. The Frenchman sat second behind Loic Meillard after the first run but a flawless second effort saw him reach the top step of the podium again in 2:18.36s. Croatia's Filip Zubcic finished second, just as he did on Friday, 1.26s back from Pinturault, while Meillard finished third. There was a moment of concern when USA's Tommy Ford suffered a heavy crash just before the finish line and had to be taken to Bern hospital. "I am very happy to get these two wins here in Adelboden,” said Pinturault after the race. "It was for sure very difficult today. Loic had such a strong first run that I knew I had to push hard in the second run. I'm happy with how I'm skiing, but it's a long break until the next giant slalom at the World championships in Cortina." Pinturault leads the overall World Cup standings with 440 points, 40 clear of Switzerland's Marco Odermatt – who finished fourth in Adelboden. Sportsbeat 2021