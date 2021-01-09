Alexis Pinturault's excellent giant slalom form continued on Saturday with a second World Cup win in two days in Adelboden, Switzerland. The Frenchman sat second behind Loic Meillard after the first run but a flawless second effort saw him reach the top step of the podium again in 2:18.36s. Croatia's Filip Zubcic finished second, just as he did on Friday, 1.26s back from Pinturault, while Meillard finished third. There was a moment of concern when USA's Tommy Ford suffered a heavy crash just before the finish line and had to be taken to Bern hospital. "I am very happy to get these two wins here in Adelboden,â€ said Pinturault after the race. "It was for sure very difficult today. Loic had such a strong first run that I knew I had to push hard in the second run. I'm happy with how I'm skiing, but it's a long break until the next giant slalom at the World championships in Cortina." Pinturault leads the overall World Cup standings with 440 points, 40 clear of Switzerland's Marco Odermatt â€“ who finished fourth in Adelboden. Sportsbeat 2021