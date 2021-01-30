Lara Gut-Behrami underlined her super-G dominance with a third straight World Cup victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. The Swiss alpine skier clocked 1:15.70 to beat Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie by 0.68s and claim her 29th World Cup gold medal. Lie's silver marked her first ever World Cup podium at the 45th attempt, while Canada's Marie-Michelle Gagnon secured her first ever super-G podium in third, just ahead of Italy's Sofia Goggia. Behrami leads the super-G standings by a commanding 140 points from compatriot Corinne Suter, while she has climbed to second in the overall alpine skiing standings behind Petra Vlhova. The 29-year-old will go for a fourth straight win on Sunday after organisers postponed the scheduled downhill competition on account of heavy rain and wet snow. Sportsbeat 2021