Slovenia's Martin Cater admits he surprised even himself with a shock victory at the first FIS Alpine Ski World Cup downhill event of the season at Val d'Isere.

The 27-year-old had never even graced a World Cup podium ahead of his run in France, having finished in the top ten only five times across the previous four seasons.

But, wearing bib number 41, Cater expertly negotiated the course in near-perfect conditions to finish in 2:04.67 to secure a historic gold medal.

He said: "There was a lot of snow but the slope was perfect. I was hoping for top ten or top 15, just hoping to avoid finishing 36th or 37th or 50th because it's difficult sometimes.

"I knew it was a good run but I couldn't believe just how good it actually was!"

Austria's Otmar Striedinger had looked favourite for what would have been his first World Cup victory before eventually taking silver just over two tenths of a second adrift, ahead of Switzerland's Urs Kryenbuehl in third.

