Defending Super G champion Mauro Caviezel claimed his first Alpine Skiing World Cup race victory in the discipline's first event of the season in Val d'Isere, France.

The 32-year-old finished top of the standings in 2019/20 after three podium finishes, and finally ended his long wait for a gold medal by completing the course in 1:01.34 to maintain his hold on the leader's jersey.

Switzerland's Caviezel - who underwent Achilles surgery in June - said: "For me, it's unbelievable. It's a great comeback for me.

"I had a bad feeling after second downhill training so it's encouraging ahead of the next races. There are still more goals but it's a really good feeling right now."

There were also milestones elsewhere in the top three, with Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted and Austria's Christian Walder claiming their maiden podium finishes in second and third respectively.

